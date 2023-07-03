Another Nigerian Begins 72-Hour Massage To Break Guinness World Record

Nigerian woman Joyc Ijeoma has begun a 72-hour effort to break the Guinness World Record for the longest massage on different individuals.

Ijeoma is carrying out the exercise in Lekki, Lagos State.

According to her, she is attempting an official attempt to set a Guinness World Record. However, there is yet to be an official confirmation from GWR.

She revealed that she has done over 18 hours of massage in preparation for her record-breaking streak.

Ijeoma is looking to break Alastair Galpin’s record for the longest full-body massage in 25 hours and 4 minutes, which was held in South Kalimantan, Indonesia in November 2015.

“A special invite to you all as I attempt to set a new record for longest massage on different individuals. Please come through for me. Your support and physical presence would be very much appreciated. Come with your family friends even your enemies,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Friday.