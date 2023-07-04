Photo News: INEC Chairman, RECs Begin Review Of 2023 Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, and Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) have commenced a review on the just concluded 2023 general election.

As announced earlier by INEC spokesperson, Festus Okoye, the election review which started at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja today, will last through August 5.

The commission will also make a retreat after reviewing the election activities, Naija News understands.

Recall that INEC declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election. ‘

However, two main challengers of the APC candidate, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are presently in court to challenge the declaration by INEC.

In their different petitions, they alleged various electoral malpractices, voters suppression, violence, the supposed inefficiency of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Result Viewing Portal (IREV) as well as insisting that the poll was not free and fair.

See more photos from the ongoing meeting below:

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday opened and closed its defence in the petition by Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP) before the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

During the sitting, INEC’s lawyer, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN) called a sole witness, Dr. Lawrence Bayode, who is a Deputy Director in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Department of INEC.

The witness, under cross-examination, said even if blurred documents were downloaded from IREV, that will not affect the physical results as recorded in Forms EC8As which are not blurred.

Bayode also said the images of Forms EC8A captured with BVAS and transmitted to IREv are not relevant for the collation of results.

The witness told the court that the glitch recorded during the last presidential election did not affect the collation of the results of the election.

Upon the conclusion of the testimony from the witness, the INEC lawyer announced the closure of the first respondent’s case.

Mahmoud also tendered some documents in evidence.

Lawyer to President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettma, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) said his clients will open their defence in the petition on Wednesday.