Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 4th July 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 3rd July below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N767 and sell at N775 on Monday, 3rd July, 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N767 Selling Rate N775

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Prices of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol have reportedly been reduced at some private depots.

Naija News gathered that the Secretary, Abuja-Suleja, of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mohammed Shuaibu made the revelation to The Punch.

According to him, the cost of fuel is set to come down in the coming weeks, given that more marketers including the independent markets would soon join the importation of the product.

He confirmed that some private depot owners were already cutting down the cost of the commodity, lower than the rate being sold by the NNPCL.

According to him, IPMAN was ready to compete with the NNPCL and major marketers to force down the cost of petrol nationwide.