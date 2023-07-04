Apologise To Mmesoma Or Face Legal Action – Lawyer Threatens JAMB, Oloyede

A lawyer identified as Johnmary Maduakolam has threatened to take legal action against the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s (JAMB) Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, and the board’s management.

The threat is in reaction to their failure to apologize to Mmesoma Ejikeme, an Anambra student.

JAMB accused her of manually inflating her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

In a letter addressed to Oloyede, Maduakolam asserted that Mmesoma was not capable of manipulating her own results.

The lawyer criticized JAMB for not ensuring the protection of the student’s identity.

He said, “I am Chief Johnmary Akachukwu Maduakolam, a legal practitioner and the President of Johnmary Akachukwu Maduakolam Initiative for Education which is a pet project with a special interest in education and holistic development of the young person.

“I am shocked to read from the media a circular issued by one Mr Fabian Benjamin on behalf of JAMB, accusing one Ms Mmesoma Ejikeme, a minor and a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School Nnewi, Anambra State of faking JAMB scores to curry favour from unsuspecting philanthropists. By that publication, JAMB, under your watch, defamed the poor girl, exposed her to public opprobrium, and most especially failed to discharge its duty to the girl child under the Child’s Right Act.

“Paradoxically, information available in the media strongly suggests that JAMB, and not the poor girl, is culpable of dishing out fake results but even if the girl forged her results, the law affords her some protection as a child in the circumstance.

“Sequel to the above, I hereby request your good self, on her behalf, to retract forthwith the malicious publication made against the child, tender an unreserved apology to her and take steps to ensure that the trauma your conduct caused is cushioned immediately.

“Kindly note if you fail, neglect or refuse to harken to my demands for the welfare of the child, I shall drag you to a court and you shall bear its cost.”