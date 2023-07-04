Fani-Kayode Knocks Gov. Otti Over Alleged Refusal To Use Tinubu’s Portrait, Slams Adeleke For Power Tussle In Osun

All Progress Congress (APC) chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said the opposition parties are not only petty, abusive, and power-crazed but also suffering from a low intelligent quotient.

Naija News reports that the former Minister of Aviation made the assertion while berating the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti for his alleged refusal to use the portrait of President Bola Tinubu on his office wall.

FFK also slammed the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke for how thugs attempted to shove a leading member of the APC and former senator out of his seat.

According to him, both the Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lack respect for constituted authority and God.

In his words, “Wonders never cease! Firstly the Atikulator Governor of Osun state and his unruly and violent thugs try to do a power show in a place of worship in Osogbo and attempt to shove a leading member of the APC and former Senator out of his seat.

“Secondly the Obidient Governor of Abia state refuses to put the President’s official portrait on his office wall or in his official residence claiming that Tinubu is not his President.

“These are the sort of things that happen when inexperienced neophytes and flippant souls are put in positions of power.

“The oppostion in Nigeria, whether Atikulator or Obidient, are not only petty, pitiful, power-crazed, abusive and indisciplined but they also suffer from a low intelligence quotient.

“They lack respect for constituted authority, the Nigerian constitution and Almighty God. No wonder we thrashed them in the presidential election. Both God and common sense left them long ago”