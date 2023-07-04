‘Buhari’s Former Minister Zainab Ahmed Did Not Nominate Herself For World Bank Top Job’

The former Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, was validly nominated by Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, for the position of Alternate Executive Director (AED) at the World Bank.

Naija News recalls that a report had alleged that “Zainab Ahmed single-handedly nominated herself as the Federal Government’s candidate without the approval of the former President and new President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The report also alleged that “Zainab Ahmed will work under Ayanda Dlondlo, a South Africa who is the Executive Director (EDS25)”.

But speaking to The Nation, an official of the Federal Ministry of Finance, who also worked closely with Mrs Ahmed, confirmed that she was nominated by the former president.

The source said the “former minister did not nominate herself but was validly nominated by the ministry and ex-President Buhari approved her nomination before he left.”

He explained that “this type of nomination is routine as a former Director General of Budget (DGB) was nominated as Executive Director at the twilight of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration and nobody made any noise about it.”

The source stressed that the “DGB was nominated as Executive Director (ED) at the African Development Bank (AfDB) and he served out his term in AfDB without any hitches.”

The official said: “The current Executive Director, under whom she will work as Alternate Executive Director, was a former South African minister.”

The position of Executive Director, he said, “is meant for high-ranking functionaries who retired from ministries of finance/Treasury Department of World Bank member-countries (that is, former ministers of finance or permanent secretaries in the Ministry of Finance).”

The former minister, through her Media Adviser, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, said the World Bank is a reputable organisation with its rules and processes.

He said: “The position became available in October 2022. Former President Muhammadu Buhari was notified and approval was obtained in April 2023, but with the understanding that Dr. Zainab Ahmed could not report until after the end of her tenure as minister.

“Therefore, the former minister couldn’t have nominated herself and approved such. I can, therefore, confirm to you that the former President approved her, being the AED at the World Bank representing Nigeria.”