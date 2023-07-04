Buhari’s Former Aide Mocks Peter Obi, Tells President, VP, Others To Turn Off Car AC To Cut Cost

Former presidential aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, has mocked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last election, Peter Obi, while offering advice to the current administration on possible ways to cut costs.

Naija News news reports that the removal of fuel subsidy has affected every sector in the country and the federal government has promised welfare benefits to cushion the effects on Nigerians.

However, Tolu in a post shared on his Twitter page said the president, vice president, minister, and governors should consider refraining from the use of air conditioning in their official vehicles, especially when the weather is cool to enable them to cut costs of governance.

Taking a jab at Peter Obi, President Muhammadu Buhari’s former aide said his suggestion is still far preferable to the promise that the former governor of Anambra made.

He tweeted: “As part of cost-cutting I want to suggest that the President, Vice President, Ministers and Governors should consider refraining from use of airconditioning in their official vehicles, esp in the evenings when weather is cool.

“Using hand-fans will also support local manufacturing. Still doesn’t come close to what Peter Obi would have done sha: didn’t he promise he was going to ensure he’s always inside the presidential convoy when they’re buying petrol?”