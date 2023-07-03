TradeMore Estate Residents Protest FCTA Planned Demolition

Residents of Trademore Estate have trooped out in their numbers today to protest the planned demolition of the Estate by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Naija News understands that the FCT Administration had announced a plan to demolish the estate situated along the Lugbe-Airport axis following a catastrophic flood incident after heavy rainfall in the early hours of Friday, the 23rd of June.

The administration had declared the Estate a disaster zone, adding that the decision followed the “consistent and persistent” threat of flooding in the Estate and urged residents to evacuate promptly.

The development, however, was not appreciated by residents who came out on Monday morning calling on the FCTA rather provide engineering solutions than demolish houses.

Some of the residents held placards that read “Provide engineering solutions, not roadside approach”, “put an end to senseless killing”, “Trademore Estate is not a disaster zone”, etc.