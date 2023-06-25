Peter Obi Reacts To Abuja Estate Flooding

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has described the recent flooding at Trademore Estate in Abuja as heartbreaking.

He described the incident as a major disaster, noting that it is not the first time it is happening.

It would be recalled that many residents were reportedly trapped in Trade Moore estate in Lugbe, Abuja, following a heavy rainfall on Friday which flooded the area.

Videos making the rounds online showed that several houses and vehicles were submerged under water.

Taking to his Twitter page to react to the sad development, Obi wrote on Saturday: “The flooding incident at Trademore Estate in Lugbe, Abuja, which has resulted in the loss of lives and properties worth millions of Naira is a major disaster and is very heartbreaking. Reports have it that the estate had suffered similar incidents in the past.”

Meanwhile, Naija News earlier reported that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has appealed to all those living in flood-prone areas of the estate to evacuate to a safer place.

A NEMA official who spoke with newsmen after Friday’s flooding said, “If you know you live in a house built in a flood-prone area, kindly move to a safer place even if for nothing but to save a life. Properties can go.”