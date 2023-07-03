Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 3rd July, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 3rd July 2023.

The PUNCH: About 25 states in Nigeria suffered a shortage fall in internally generated revenue and struggle with cash crunch in the first quarter of 2023, findings by The PUNCH have shown. Data obtained from the budget implementation report of each state showed that 25 states earned N182.26bn in Q1 2023

The Guardian: Subsidy removal on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and the jostle towards right pricing of electricity may have triggered a major shift in the pattern of energy consumption, with about 75 per cent of households now exploring solar as their alternative sources of energy.

Vanguard: PERHAPS, nothing best captures President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inheritance of the toxic space called Nigeria from former President Muhammadu Buhari, then the mess in the security and economic spheres.

The Nation: Arrowheads of Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s campaign group are squaring up for the Senate Leader position. The National Assembly is resuming tomorrow to commence full legislative business and one of the things to be done by the Senate President is the announcement of the principal officers.

Daily Trust: Ahead of the Senate’s resumption of sitting tomorrow, feelers from the leaderships of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) indicate that Senators Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti) and Aminu Tambuwal (PDP, Sokoto) are favoured to emerge as majority and minority leaders respectively.

