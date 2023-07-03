Kate Henshaw Replies Critics After Meeting With Sanwo-Olu At Public Event

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has replied critics over the rare photo of him and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at a public event.

Naija News reports that in the photo making the rounds online, the thespian was captured exchanging pleasantries with Sanwo-Olu, as they smiled at each other.

However, the photo has created a buzz online with Kate Henshaw receiving backlash from many Nigerians.

Considering the actress is among those who had often criticized the administration of Sanwo-Olu online, some netizens claimed it was wrong for her to give the governor such a kind gesture offline.

Responding, Kate in a post via her Twitter page said she is unbothered by what people say about the photo and Sanwo-Olu is aware of the exchange they had.

She added that exchanging pleasantries with the governor at a public event will not stop her from speaking her mind about bad governance.

She wrote: “Clearly, I have gotten ur knickers in a twist & and the itch is too much for you 2 ignore, just like I am too important to ignore.

“I won’t bother to explain becos it is far above your pay grade.

“Mr Gov knows the exchange we had.

“It won’t stop me speaking my mind.

“That’s the difference”