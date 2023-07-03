Innoson Speaks On N3 Million Scholarship As JAMB Declares Results Of Anambra Student As Fake

The management of Innoson Automobile Company has disclosed that the N3 million scholarship awarded to a student from Anambra State, Mmesoma Ejikeme will stand if found to be innocent of allegations of manipulating her Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) results.

Naija News reported that JAMB on Sunday declared the results of Mmesoma who claimed to have scored 362 in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) as fake.

JAMB in a statement disclosed that her real score is 249 but she used software to manually manipulate her results.

The board added that with her fake result, she has been able to attract a N3 million scholarship from Innoson Motors and was set to be honored by the Anambra State government before she was exposed.

However, the Head of Corporate Communications at Innoson Group, Cornel Osigwe, during an interview with newsmen on Monday in Onitsha, said it is strange to hear from JAMB that Ejikeme manipulated her result.

Osigwe said the company waited for JAMB for a counterclaim on the result before awarding the N3 million scholarship.

He noted that they have engaged the service of an independent investigation to find out if Mmesoma manipulated her result or if the fault is from JAMB.

Osigwe also advised the student not to panic during this period of investigation, saying that they have the capacity to unravel the truth.

He said, “It is strange to us because we did our independent verification and found out that Mmesoma Ejikeme actually scored 362, when we printed her result.

“When it was claimed that she was the highest, we waited for JAMB to come and clarify it, but they did not and the media was publishing that she was the highest.

“We also waited to see if there was going to be a counterclaim, but since there was no counterclaim, we awarded her the scholarship as the highest scorer.

“We are doing our independent investigation as we speak to know if she actually manipulated her result or the fault was from JAMB.

“If we find out that the girl actually manipulated her result for obvious reasons, we will withdraw the scholarship.

“But if we find out that the mistake was actually from JAMB; that they were the ones that awarded her the score, or probably did a review and found out that her actual score was 249, then our scholarship will still stand.”