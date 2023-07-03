‘I Am Not Wike, I Will Take You To The Gutters’ – Asari Dokubo Issues Warning To Reuben Abati

A former Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo, has issued a strong warning to Nigerian journalist, Reuben Abati, to stop propagating lies about him.

Naija News reports that Dokubo has remained a topic of discussion in recent times after his visit to President Bola Tinubu, last month.

The ex-militant, during an interview, identified the biggest location of oil thieves in Nigeria and called for the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

His statement was widely condemned by many political elites and Nigerians but Asari Dokubo seemed unapologetic about his words.

In a video making the rounds online, Dokubo slammed Reuben Abati, while recalling how he had benefited from the government and did nothing in return.

He further warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain to desist from spreading falsehood about him as he would not hesitate to deal with him.

He wrote: “If you do anyhow, you will see anyhow, after acquiring a toilet certificate, people wey suppose to talk no talk but na things like you dey talk. Useless thing like you, you are a broke journalist, who wants to create mischief and you failed woefully.

“Roke journalists like Ruben Abati who has eaten from the government and has never worked for the government, who cannot survive outside handouts from people and brown envelopes. Look Ruben Abati, you have known me, I no be Wike, anyhow you want am, I go give you.

“Were you thought in school to lift lies and propagate them? You think you are talking to someone who cannot hit you back? You should have known me by now, this is how you raised all manner of hell on the Awolowo issue in Lagos and you failed woefully.

“You should be ashamed that you were a deputy governor to a drug addict, Buruji Kashamu. You cannot blackmail me, you have no morals or have nothing other than a certificate that grants you doctor of nothing. Ruben Abati, I promise to take you to the gutter and you will never come out of it. You are bold in criticizing others but you embezzled money during Goodluck Jonathan’s administration and did nothing you were asked to do.”