Dangote, Otedola Storms Lagos Party [Photos]

Nigerian business billionaires gathered on Sunday evening to celebrate former Iyaloja of Lagos, Bintu Tinubu, on her 80th birthday.

The event which held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island was graced by Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote, chairman of the Geregu Power PLC, Femi Otedola; and chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu.

The celebrant is the mother of the managing director/chief executive officer of Oando Plc, Wale Tinubu.

Also present was Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; president of the Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) Prof Benedict Oramah; director of Quits Hospitality Limited, Sam Iwuajoku; and actress Kate Henshaw, among others.

Otedola via his verified Instagram page shared photos of the ceremony on Monday.

“Happy 80th Birthday Madam Tinubu. It was an honour to celebrate with you yesterday,” he said.

Fashola, Ambode, Sanwo-Olu Meet For First Time

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday hosted his predecessors Akinwunmi Ambode and Babatunde Fashola among others at the Lagos House, Marina.

Naija News reports that the media adviser to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, shared the video via his Twitter handle, saying it was the first time in over four years since all three of them would meet in the same location.

Akosile noted that the Sanwo-Olu and his predecessors were at the event organized in honour of President Bola Tinubu who is in Lagos for Sallah celebration.

In the video, Fashola, Ambode and Sanwo-Olu pose for photos.

“Governors Fashola, Ambode and Sanwo-Olu meet at the Lagos House, Marina for the first time in over four years at a reception organized by Governor @jidesanwoolu in honour of President @officialABAT, who’s in Lagos for Sallah celebration,” Akosile wrote.