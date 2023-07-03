Corruption: ‘Buhari’s Government Has Proven Worst In Nigeria’s History’ – Shehu Sani

Former Lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has said the administration of the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, has been proven the worst in Nigeria’s history.

Naija News reports that the Human Rights activist made the assertion in Abuja on Sunday, during the launch of the book, ‘The Nigerian Dream’ written by activist, Moses Paul.

According to the senator, Buhari wasted the time of Nigerians for eight years and kept extending the appointment of those who failed in their responsibility.

Sani said Buhari consistently accused the past governments of corruption yet his tenure is the worst in the history of Nigeria.

He lamented that 63 years since the political independence, present politicians are still using the same manifestos as the first-generation politician.

Shehu Sani added that politicians must work towards having an improved country different from what they inherited.

He said, “[Muhammadu] Buhari wasted Nigeria’s time for eight years. And he appointed people who failed and he kept on extending their period in office. That is very wrong.

“He has accused all [previous] governments of corruption. All the ills of Nigeria, he accused all the previous governments [ of being responsible for them]. Yet, his government has proven the worst in the history of Nigeria.”

“It has been 63 years since our political independence and when you go through the manifestos of Nigeria’s first-generation politicians, it’s about light, water, education, bridges, unity. And here we are, over six decades, we are still talking of the same thing. So, I believe that the Nigeria of our dream should be the different one that we inherited; an improved version of it.”