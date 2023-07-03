Connect with us

Nigeria News

Photos: NSA Ribadu, Service Chiefs Meet President Tinubu [Video]

Published

3 hours ago

on

By

Bola Tinubu

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and Service Chiefs on Monday met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

Naija News reports that this is the first meeting of the President with the Security Heads since their appointment last week.

Those at the meeting include Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser; Maj. Gen. C.G Musa, Chief of Defence StStafl; Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff; AVM H.B Abubakar Chief of Air Staff; Acting Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun; and Major Gen. EPA Undiandeye Chief of Defense Intelligence.

Service chiefs tinubu

Bola Tinubu and Security Chiefs

Service chiefs

Bola Tinubu and Security Chiefs

Bola Tinubu

Bola Tinubu and Security Chiefs

Service chiefs

Bola Tinubu and Security chiefs


Get New DJ Mixes

Related Topics:
Advertisement