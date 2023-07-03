Photos: NSA Ribadu, Service Chiefs Meet President Tinubu [Video]

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and Service Chiefs on Monday met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

Naija News reports that this is the first meeting of the President with the Security Heads since their appointment last week.

Those at the meeting include Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser; Maj. Gen. C.G Musa, Chief of Defence StStafl; Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff; AVM H.B Abubakar Chief of Air Staff; Acting Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun; and Major Gen. EPA Undiandeye Chief of Defense Intelligence.