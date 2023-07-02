Video: Burna Boy Receives Early Birthday Surprise On Stage In Netherlands

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has received an early birthday surprise from his family in the Netherlands.

Naija News reports that the Grammy-award-winning singer, who had last month canceled his concert in Netherlands turns 32 today, July 2nd, 2023.

The video sighted online, captured the moment Burna Boy’s mother, alongside other people suspected to be members of his family and fans surprised him on the stage.

Burna Boy danced in excitement as his family sang a birthday song for him.

Watch the video below:

Burna Boy Wins Best International Act At 2023 BET Awards

Meanwhile, Burnaboy has won the award for Best International Act at the 2023 edition of Black Entertainment Awards (BET).

Naija News reports that the ‘African Giant’ won the award ahead of the likes of Ayra Starr, Central Cee, and Stormzy.

Though Burna Boy was absent at the show, he received resounding applause for winning the most coveted category of BET awards.

Bunaboy has had an amazing last couple of years.

His 2022 album ‘Love, Damini’ was a worldwide success, and he already took home a BET Award in the same category in 2019 and 2021.

Other nominees in the category included Aya Nakamura, Ayra Starr, Central Cee, Ella Mai, K.O, L7nnon, Stormzy, Tiakola and Uncle Waffle.