Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 2nd July 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 1st July below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N769 and sell at N772 on Saturday, 1st July, 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N769 Selling Rate N772

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Lagos State chapter of the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents In Nigeria (AMMBAN) has increased the amount to be charged by Point of Sales (POS) operators from members of the public for cash deposits and withdrawals.

The Lagos AMMBAN spokesperson, Stephen Kayode stated on Friday that the upward review of their charges is due to the economic realities in the country.

Adeoye who spoke during an interview on Channels TV said the increased charges would be a unified price list.

“Looking at the price of paper and fuel as well as the cost of maintenance, so people won’t just get to withdraw money anyhow,” he said.

He added that the prices may go up depending on the location of the merchants, but no operator is expected to go lower than the stipulated prices.