Gunmen Kidnap Popular Businessman In Imo

A popular businessman identified as John Ugorji, has been abducted by some unknown gunmen in Imo State.

Naija News learnt that Ugorji, the owner of Johnny Supermarket and Pharmacy, located at the Ikenegbu Layout in Owerri, was kidnapped on Friday evening between 10:00 and 11:00 pm while he was driving his SUV home.

Ugorji reportedly resisted abduction, which warranted the gunmen to shoot sporadically in the air, causing apprehension and scaring people away.

A source, who spoke with Daily Post, said the unknown gunmen are yet to contact the family members for any ransom.

The source said, “Ugorji had resisted being kidnapped, which prompted the bandits to shoot erratically into the air.

“The event occurred between 10:00 and 11:00 pm while he was driving his SUV home.

“He was approached at his drugstore, but when one of his car’s tyres got stuck in a gutter, he attempted to run from the gunman. They then dragged him out of his car, shoved him into theirs, and sped off to an unidentified location. They arrived in two cars.

“The kidnappers have not yet made contact with the family members. We hope that the kidnappers will spare his life and let him return home unharmed.”

Confirming the incident, the Imo Police Spokesman, Henry Okoye, said a distress call was received from an eyewitness at the popular Ikenegbu Layout and rushed to the scene but the unknown gunmen had already escaped.

Okoye said, “Operatives of the anti-kidnapping squad were swiftly marshaled to the scene. But unfortunately, the hoodlums had already escaped with the unsuspecting victim, highly suspected to be one John Ugorji ‘m’ before the arrival of police operatives, a vehicle suspected to be that of the victim was recovered at the station.

“The victim’s family is yet to make an official report to the police. However’ discreet investigations are ongoing for possible rescue of the kidnapped victims as well as the arrest of his kidnappers.”