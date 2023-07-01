Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 1st July 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 30th June below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N769 and sell at N772 on Thursday, 30th June, 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI) has declared that the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, remains the richest man in Africa, despite the volatility of Nigerian currency against the dollar.

In its daily top billionaire lists released on Tuesday, Bloomberg revealed that Dangote with a wealth of $15.6 billion topped other Africans in the Index.

Other Africans listed in the latest top 500 world billionaires for the year 2023 include Johann Rupert and family of South Africa, now worth $13.3 billion, while Nicky Oppenheimer of South Africa, Nassef Sawiris of Egypt, Natie Kirsh of South Africa, and Naguib Sawiris are also worth $9.0 billion, $7.47 billion, $7.37billion and $5.93 billion respectively. These are the only five other Africans that made the list.