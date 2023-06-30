Transfer Updates: Rice, Timber, Caicedo, Mount, Loftus-Cheek, And Others

Jurrien Timber, a 22-year-old Dutch defender who first signed for Ajax for 42 million euros, will undergo a medical with Arsenal after reaching a transfer agreement with the Premier League club, The Telegraph claimed.

Declan Rice, a 24-year-old Englishman who cost £105 million to buy, is still being held up by West Ham while Arsenal negotiates a fair payment schedule, the Sun reported.

Chelsea are aiming to agree with Brighton to sign Moises Caicedo, a 21-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Lucas Hernandez, a 27-year-old French defender for Bayern Munich, is on the verge of joining Paris St-Germain, Fabrizio Romano claimed.

Mason Mount, an English midfielder, is leaving for Manchester United, and Chelsea have determined that Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga, 21, is his ideal replacement, the Standard claimed.

Aston Villa are considering a loan deal for Spain and FC Barcelona winger Ferran Torres, 23, with a 25 million euro (£21.5 million) buyout option, according to World of Sports.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, a former England midfielder, is in Italy to complete a permanent transfer from Chelsea to AC Milan. AC Milan will then focus on Christian Pulisic, a 24-year-old winger for Chelsea, the Standard claimed.

Romelu Lukaku, a 30-year-old Belgian striker for Chelsea, has turned down a second offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, worth £45 million (£39 million) annually since he only wants to move to Inter Milan, Gazzetta dello Sport claimed.

Atletico Madrid is interested in Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Spurs are willing to let the 27-year-old international from Denmark go, as reported by the Mail.

Daniel Jebbison, 19, a forward for Sheffield United and the England Under-20 team, has interest from Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayer Leverkusen, 90min claimed.

Emiliano Martinez, a 30-year-old Argentine goalkeeper for Aston Villa, has drawn interest from both Manchester United and Chelsea.

In light of the ongoing ambiguity surrounding the future of Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, 32, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has prevented English goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 37, from joining Luton Town, the Telegraph reported.

On Friday, Wilfried Zaha, a 30-year-old forward from the Ivory Coast, will be able to sign a new contract after continuing talks with Crystal Palace, the Mail claimed.

West Ham are interested in 23-year-old Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares of Arsenal, iNews claimed.