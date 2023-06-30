Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 30th June, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 30th June 2023.

Guardian: In a sharp contrast to the laidback presidency of his predecessor, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration started like a house on fire with the abrupt end to the prodigal fuel subsidy era. About 30 days after, both fans and foes could feel the ‘new sheriff in town’.

Vanguard: AHEAD of the resumption of the 10th Senate, next Tuesday, various camps battling to produce some of the remaining principal officers are awaiting the nod of President Bola Tinubu. As it was done recently, the National Working Committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is expected to name the party’s nominees for the Senate Majority Leader, Deputy Majority Leader, Chief Whip and Deputy Chief Whip

This Day: After Yevgeny Prigozhin’s army of ex-convicts and mercenaries halted their advance on Moscow, the Kremlin is set out to seize full control of the global empire built by the notorious military entrepreneur, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported. To give assurance to areas where the group operates, including a handful of African countries, the Russian leader, President Vladimir Putin, immediately deployed his men, with a simple, but important message that although the Wagner group will continue fight, it will no longer be under Prigozhin.

The Nation: Be ready to work with me to fix the economy, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu told governors in Lagos yesterday. He promised to operate an open-door policy. The President was busy as a bee on the 30th day of his administration.

Daily Trust: Parents and students of some universities across the country have cried out over the hike in school fees, saying the development could worsen their current economic pains and lead to mass students’ withdrawals.

