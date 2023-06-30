Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 30th June 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 29th June below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N768 and sell at N770 on Thursday, 29th June, 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The World Bank has disclosed that about four million people entered into poverty between January and May 2023 in Nigeria.

The bank said the development was due to the hike in inflation rates in the country, which it described as one of the highest.

According to World Bank data, 89.8 million Nigerian were poor as of the beginning of this year, and with an additional four million Nigerians becoming poor between January and May this year, the figure has risen to 93.8 million.

According to the World Bank Nigeria Development Update report, the latest projection means the number of poor Nigerians will rise to 100.9 million if the government fails to compensate vulnerable citizens for fuel subsidy removal.

Naija News recalls that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently disclosed that inflation in the country rose to 22.41%t in May, which is the highest in about 19 years.

Also, the NBS, in its National Multidimensional Poverty Index report, disclosed that 133 million Nigerians are multi-dimensionally poor.