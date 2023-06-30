‘I Don’t Know How I’ll Cope’ – Wife Of Late LASU Prof, Lai Oso Speaks On His Death

The wife of the late Prof Lai Oso of the School of Communication, Lagos State University (LASU), has paid tributes to her husband, describing him as a pillar.

Oso, 67, died in a car accident on June 24, while returning from a conference at Delta State University, Abraka.

Speaking to newsmen on Friday in Sagamu, Ogun State, Mrs Oso said, “I don’t know how l will cope with the terrible loss of my husband because there is nobody to wait on me again.

“He was a husband, father, mentor, an humble man and a giver.

“He was a selfless person who cared for his family and others and made other people’s problems his own.

“He is indescribable because he was a pillar and banner for us all.”

The widow added that as an intellectual, Oso was always concerned about the development and progress of his students.

Also, Simisola Asekun, daughter of the deceased, expressed sadness at the passing of her father.

She described him as a family-oriented man who served his family all his life and gave the best of everything at his disposal.

“I will miss his words of encouragement, they were always simple but loaded,” she said.