Former Chief Of Defence Staff, Gen. Irabor Pulls Out Of Service

The immediate past Chief Of Defence Staff (COAS), General Lucky Irabor, has pulled out of the service of the Nigeria Armed Forces following the appointment of new Service Chiefs.

Naija News reports that Irabor pulled out of the service in a short ceremony held at Mogadishu Cantonment, popularly known as Abacha Barracks, Abuja, on Friday.

Recall that Irabor, on June 23, handed over the command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the new Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa.

In his remarks, Irabor urged his successor to ensure the value and professional standards of the military were upheld, adding that his successor is a tested and trusted officer and a role model for the Armed Forces.

Irabor asserted that quite a lot had been achieved and was confident that the armed forces were in the right mood to achieve set targets.

He said: “I appreciate the president for finding Maj.-Gen. Musa a very suitable to take over the reins of the armed forces.

“I ask that you redouble your efforts to maintain the cherished values and professional standard.”

In his inaugural speech, the new CDS, Musa reiterated the determination of the military to go after terrorists, bandits and other criminals in full force.

Musa said the military under his command would go all out to ensure that Nigeria was secured.

He said: “As the CDS, my promise to Nigeria is that we’ll continue to improve our mandate of sustaining peace and tranquillity in our country.

“I will assure every Nigerian to feel safe that the armed forces are up and doing, are highly professional, and will be there for them.”

“Nobody should doubt our determination to bring peace to Nigeria, and anybody, especially the criminals, bandits, and terrorists who think otherwise, should be ready to face the music.

“The Nigerian armed forces will come out in full force while safeguarding the safety and security of the citizenry,” he said

Musa also promised to prioritise the welfare of personnel to enable the military to get the best from them, saying that a well-fed and well-taken care of would give his best.