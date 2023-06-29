Zambian Authorities Arrest Ex-President Lungu’s Son, Daughter-In-Law On Money Laundering Charges

Former President of Zambia, Edgar Lungu‘s son, Dalitso Lungu, and his wife, Matilda, have been apprehended by the Zambian police on allegations of money laundering and possession of property suspected to be illicit gains exceeding $5 million.

The couple are directors of Saloid Traders Limited.

According to the police spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, the accused are believed to possess 69 motor vehicles and other properties believed to have been unlawfully obtained, as per a report from VOA.

The Patriotic Front Party has criticized these actions, branding them as continued government persecution of the Lungu family.

Detailing the charges, the police released a statement stating, “Police have arrested and charged Dalitso, aged 36, and Matilda Likando Milinga, aged 36, for the offence of possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime, contrary to Section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act of 2010.”

Hamoonga added, “Dalitso Lungu has also been arrested and charged for the offence of money laundering. The duo has since been released from police custody and will appear in court soon.”

These arrests follow shortly after Zambian authorities seized about 20 properties associated with Dalitso, former President Lungu’s wife, Esther, and daughter Tasila.

Confirming the arrests and charges, Brian Mundubile, the legal representative for Dalitso and his wife, also disclosed to VOA via WhatsApp that his clients have been released on bail and will soon face court proceedings.

Mundubile called for respect for the Lungus as a former first family.