‘You Have Inflicted Pain, Suffering On Nigerians Under One Month’ – LP Slams Tinubu

The Labour Party (LP) has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has inflicted pain and suffering on Nigerians just under one month since assuming office.

According to the opposition party, the Nigerian leader has inflicted hardship on Nigerians with increases in the pump price of petrol, electricity tariffs, and vehicle registration fees, among others

Speaking with Vanguard on Wednesday in Abuja, LP National Spokesman, Obiora Ifoh, said Tinubu has continued in the path of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari with a long convoy of vehicles and bloated bureaucracy.

The LP spokesman alleged that the Bola Tinubu administration is already showing early signs of a wasteful lifestyle and living in affluence after just one month in power.

Ifoh said it is ironic that the Tinubu administration will ask Nigerians to “tighten their belts and make sacrifices” while he lives in opulence and refused to cut the cost of governance.

He said: “It is unfortunate that this APC administration, which is still struggling for legitimacy in court, has inflicted pain and suffering on Nigerians just under one month since assuming power albeit temporarily.

“This is an administration that has supervised increases in the pump price of petroleum products, electricity tariffs, and vehicle registration among others but has refused to cut the cost of governance.

“President Bola Tinubu just returned from his foreign business/private visit and was welcomed by a convoy of over 100 vehicles fueled by taxpayers’ money.

“We are certain a long list of taxes will soon follow just to raise funds in order to maintain the lifestyles of those in power to the detriment of ordinary Nigerians.

“The administration’s policies has so far revealed a desire of the ruling party to make life harder for ordinary Nigerians because more citizens will certainly fall below the poverty line as more and more jobs are being lost and businesses are going under as a result of rising cost of transportation and energy.

“We implore Nigerians not to despair as help is on the way. We remain hopeful that there is light at the end of the tunnel and justice will prevail.”