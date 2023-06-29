Sanwo-Olu Visits Late Otunba Subomi Balogun’s Family [Photos]

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has visited the widow, children, and family of the founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun.

Naija News recalls that Balogun died on May 19 in London, the United Kingdom, at the age of 89 after battling an undisclosed illness briefly.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu prayed to God to continue to grant the late industrialist rest and comfort all his loved ones.

The governor was accompanied on the visit by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, and some of his aides.

He wrote: “I paid a visit to the widow, children, and family of late Otunba Subomi Balogun who passed away at the age of 89.

“May Almighty God continue to grant him rest, and comfort all his loved ones. Amen.”