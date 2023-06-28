Why I Had Second Child For 2Face Despite Not Being Married To Him – Sunmbo Adekunle Opens Up

Baby mama to the music legend, Innocent Ujah Idibia, otherwise known as 2Face, Sumbo Adeoye, has revealed why she had a second child with the singer despite not being married.

Sumbo during a recent live interview with Bishop Felix Adejumo of the Agape Christian Ministries said she had a second child with the singer because friends nudged her to, so as to keep the singer.

She said: “They told me, i was the one in the house and i should give him another baby,” and I naively obliged.”

Sumbo, however, said that she have forgiven those who pushed her to make such a bad choice, as God’s mercy transformed her life, turning her shame into joy.

She said, “I usually tell a lot of people that it looks like bad choices, but today the Lord has turned things around for me, because my first child is going to college and i give God the glory that i did not abort that baby.”

She further advised young women who are currently in such situation not to go back to their past, adding that going back will only fuel a recurrence of the same issue that made them left.

“If you are in that situation right now, please don’t go back to your past, your past is a scam and your future is the truth. If you go back, you will continue to have a recurrence of the same issue,” she concluded.