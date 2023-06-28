Connect with us

Nigeria Entertainment News

Why I Had Second Child For 2Face Despite Not Being Married To Him – Sunmbo Adekunle Opens Up

Published

3 hours ago

on

By

Baby mama to the music legend, Innocent Ujah Idibia, otherwise known as 2Face, Sumbo Adeoye, has revealed why she had a second child with the singer despite not being married.

Sumbo during a recent live interview with Bishop Felix Adejumo of the Agape Christian Ministries said she had a second child with the singer because friends nudged her to, so as to keep the singer.

She said: “They told me, i was the one in the house and i should give him another baby,” and I naively obliged.”

Sumbo, however, said that she have forgiven those who pushed her to make such a bad choice, as God’s mercy transformed her life, turning her shame into joy.

She said, “I usually tell a lot of people that it looks like bad choices, but today the Lord has turned things around for me, because my first child is going to college and i give God the glory that i did not abort that baby.”

She further advised young women who are currently in such situation not to go back to their past, adding that going back will only fuel a recurrence of the same issue that made them left.


Get New DJ Mixes

“If you are in that situation right now, please don’t go back to your past, your past is a scam and your future is the truth. If you go back, you will continue to have a recurrence of the same issue,” she concluded.

Related Topics:
Advertisement