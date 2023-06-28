International Internet Fraudster Bags 235 Years Jail Term Over N525 Million Fraud

A notorious international fraudster, identified as Scales Olatunji has bagged 235 years jail term for defrauding the Norwegian Government and its citizens to the tune of N525,172,580.

The Calabar Division of the Court of Appeal, as gathered by Naija News, upheld the conviction of Olatunji for internet fraud and money laundering charges by a Federal High Court, sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The Spokesperson of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement on Tuesday, said the court seated on Friday, June 23, 2023.

This platform gathered that in June 2022, Justice Agatha Okeke found Olatunji guilty of forty-five count charges of internet fraud and money laundering preferred against him by the Uyo Zonal Command of EFCC.

He was subsequently sentenced to 235 years imprisonment, without an option of a fine.

The convict was prosecuted, following the receipt of a petition by Oslo Police District, Norway, requesting the assistance of the anti graft agency in investigating a network of Nigerian citizens, who had serially duped some Norwegians.

Investigations, however, revealed that the convict belonged to a syndicate of internet fraudsters, who specialised in Business Email Compromise, (BEC), and he had purchased luxurious properties in choice areas within Lagos State with proceeds of the crime.

An act, which contravenes the provisions of Section 18 (a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.

Not satisfied with the ruling of the high court, Olatunji went ahead to appeal and prayed the court to set aside the judgment of the high court, while raising 11 grounds of appeal.

While arguing against the appeal, counsel to the EFCC, Nwandu Ukoha prayed the court to uphold the judgment of the lower court and dismiss the appeal on the grounds that “the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubts”.

Delivering judgment on Friday, the three-man panel led by Justice Muhammed Baba Idris, upheld the conviction of Olatunji and dismissed his appeal.