Canada Announces Tech Job Opportunities For Nigerians, Others

Canada has announced its first immigration mechanism specifically designed to attract global tech talent, opening up new job opportunities for Nigerians and others worldwide.

Launched at the 2023 Collision Conference in Toronto, the strategy introduces fresh measures and improves existing ones to help Canadian businesses remain competitive in today’s landscape.

The announcement comes close on the heels of Germany’s new immigration law encouraging workers from outside the European Union to seek employment in the country.

Sean Fraser, Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, detailed the strategy.

He stated, “Canada is going to be developing a specific stream for some of the world’s most highly talented people that will be able to come to Canada to work for tech companies, whether they have a job offer or not.”

The plan also includes a ‘digital nomads’ strategy. “This is going to allow people who have a foreign employer to come and work in Canada for up to six months,” said Fraser.

He further explained that talented individuals could stay longer if they receive job offers while in Canada.

“We have been watching very closely what has been going on in the tech sector in the United States. We have been having private conversations about opportunities,” Fraser noted.

Starting July 16, Canada will offer 10,000 H-1B visa holders in the US an opportunity to work in Canada.

Due to an aging population and low birth rate, Canada has been expanding its immigration-friendly policies to attract young, dynamic immigrants to expand its workforce.

The country welcomed 437,120 Permanent Residents in 2022, a nearly 8% increase from 2021.

Last year, Canada announced an ambitious plan to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025, aiming for nearly 1.5 million new immigrants over the next three years.

Fraser reiterated, “We’re enthusiastic about the ambitious goals we have set in immigration. With this strategy, we’re targeting newcomers that can help enshrine Canada as a world leader in a variety of emerging technologies.”

Last month, Canada implemented measures to facilitate the relocation of recent immigrants to the country.

It also announced a category-based selection in its express entry system to address labour shortages and stimulate economic growth.