Shalipopi’s Manager, Three Others Convicted Of Internet Fraud In Kaduna [Photos]

Justice A.A. Isiaka of the Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna on Monday, June 26, 2023, convicted and sentenced one Ajayi AbdulHafeez Ezekiel (aka Kelvin Robert), manager to popular TikTok Musician, Shalipopi, and three others to two years imprisonment each for impersonation and internet fraud.

Naija News understands that the offences are contrary to and punishable under Section 142(1) of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law l, 2017.

The other convicts are Boaz Bondon Lally (aka Boaz Jefferson Herron), Shereef Idowu Usman (aka Marcus James) and Repang Isaac Kwasau (aka Luna Shop).

Recall that they were arrested in a sting operation after intelligence had linked them to various fraudulent internet–related activities.

Investigation revealed that they assumed the identities of real and fictitious individuals to defraud victims of their hard-earned money.

Upon arraignment, the defendants pleaded guilty to the charges. Consequently, the prosecution counsel, E.K Garba urged the court to convict them accordingly.

Justice Isiaka thereafter convicted and sentenced them to two years imprisonment with the option of N150,000 fine each.

The court further ordered the forfeiture of items used in perpetrating the crime as well as proceeds of crime, to the Federal Government of Nigeria.