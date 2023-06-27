Reason We Should Be Proud Tinubu Is Our President – Keyamo

The former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has stated that Nigerians should be proud that Bola Tinubu is the president of the country.

Keyamo insisted that Tinubu knows how to grow a modern economy.

Speaking via Twitter, the former minister argued that the nation’s leader can easily meet with other African leaders on such initiatives.

Keyamo noted that a new crop of leaders are emerging in Africa and these leaders have ideas on how they want their economies and societies to operate.

According to Keyamo: “A new crop of leaders are emerging in Africa that have clear ideas as to how they want their various economies and societies to be run so as to prioritise their self-sustenance and cultural imperatives over and above theories and conditionalities of the Western World and other bigger economies that do not sit well with their people.

“We should be proud that we have @officialABAT at this time as President who, from a rich antecedent, knows all the nuances of how to grow a modern economy and can easily connect with other African leaders on such initiatives.”