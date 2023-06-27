Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 27th June, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 27th June 2023.

The PUNCH: The Peoples Democratic Party and its standard bearer in the last election, Atiku Abubakar are on a collision course with the G-5 over the minority leadership in the National Assembly, particularly the Senate. The PUNCH learnt that the PDP and Atiku had declared support for the ex-governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal (PDP, Sokoto South) for the minority leadership seat but the G-5 was pushing for Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe (Cross River North ) for the same position.

The Guardian: With the recent petroleum subsidy removal, which has triggered a fresh spike in food prices, millions of Nigerian Muslims have expressed displeasure at rising deprivation, which they said, could ruin Id el Kabir for millions of faithful. They complain that while economic hardship has reduced their earnings, the falling purchasing power due to escalating prices has made a mess of their budgets, with many resorting to borrowing or begging to take care of their responsibilities.

Vanguard: There are strong indications that the national average price of petrol will rise further as marketers benchmark costs against rising exchange rates. Marketers who spoke to Vanguard yesterday, against the backdrop of continued depreciation of the naira, said the implication would be that their cost has also increased beyond the figure used in fixing current pump prices.

The Nation: There is confusion over the purported plan to hike electricity tariffs from July 1. It follows conflicting directives by the distribution companies (DisCos) and the regulatory body.

Daily Trust: Chief executives of some federal government departments and agencies are living in anxiety since the dissolution of their boards by President Bola Tinubu, Daily Trust reports. It was gathered that many of them are just waiting for a presidential directive sacking them even though there are some who are optimistic of being retained on the grounds that they are in the good books of the present government and that of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.