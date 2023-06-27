Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 27th June 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 26th June below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N772 and sell at N775 on Monday, 26th June, 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N772 Selling Rate N775

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)has directed all banks and other financial institutions to obtain the social media handles, residential addresses, and Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) of their customers.

Naija News reports that the apex bank also mandated the financial institutions to get e-mail addresses, telephone numbers, places of birth, and other vital information of their customers.

The apex bank disclosed this in its newly released ‘Central Bank of Nigeria (Customer Due Diligence) Regulations, 2023’ document.

According to the CBN, the new directive forms part of its new customer due diligence regulations and is in a bid to further deepen the identification process in the banking system.

It added that its new regulation was created to provide additional customer due diligence measures for financial institutions under its regulatory purview.