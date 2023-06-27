Bola Tinubu Returns To Nigeria After Paris, London Trips

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday returned to Nigeria after trips to Paris, London.

Naija News reports that the president arrives in Lagos at the President wing of the Muritala Muhammad Airport in Ikeja.

His arrival is following his first official visit outside the country as president.

Upon his arrival, President Tinubu was received by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and others.

President wing of the Muritala Muhammad Airport in Ikeja is abuzz ahead of the arrival of the president from his first official visit outside the country as president #BatmanReturns pic.twitter.com/2O45JE4ys7 — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) June 27, 2023

It would be recalled that President Tinubu last week participated in the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, in Paris, France.

President Tinubu was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja on Saturday after the summit but instead announced he would be embarking on a private visit to London before returning to Nigeria.

He is expected to be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival which begins tomorrow, Wednesday which might have prompted the idea of his loyalists storming the airport in anticipation of his return.