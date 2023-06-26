NNPC, Oil Marketers, Others Involved In Fuel Subsidy Scam – Ex-Bauchi Gov., Yuguda (Video)

A former Governor of Bauchi State and ex-Minister of State for Transportation and Aviation, Isa Yuguda, has alleged that the Nigerian Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited and other entities are involved in the fuel subsidy scam.

Yuguda said while he was the Chairman of the Sub-committee on subsidy under the Goodluck Jonathan government between 2008 to 2009, the national oil company paid subsidies on pipelines that do not exist.

Naija News reports that the former governor made the allegation during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Yuguda also claimed that his committee submitted the report to President Jonathan but nothing was done on the investigation made, stressing that President Muhammadu Buhari also failed to act on the expose.

He said: “I am sad to let Nigerians know what I saw; we came across situations where subsidy was claimed on pipelines that never existed.

“They (NNPC and Marketers) just claim that they have pumped X amount of either finished products or crude.

“Those that claim to pump the products and those that are in the subsidy scam, they just fill papers, invoices and they claim subsidy on it.”

When asked again if it was indeed the NNPC that was making these claims, Yuguda replied in the affirmative.

“Who else is doing it?” he rhetorically asked.

Yuguda further stated that the removal of subsidy has long been discussed and is long over due, however, previous governments did not have the political will to implement the removal of subsidy.

The former governor disclosed that his friend, who is an expatriate collecting fuel subsidy funds had asked former President Jonayhan to stop the fuel subsidy payment.

He said: “One of my friends collecting Fuel subsidy money met with a former President and asked him to stop it as they were tired of making money.”

Yuguda added that a former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, also hired some chartered accountants to probe the subsidy claims and found out that N2 Billion dollars were spent on fuel subsidies.

Watch the video below: