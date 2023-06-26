Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 26th June 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 25th June below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N772 and sell at N775 on Sunday, 25th June, 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N772 Selling Rate N775

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has issued a warning to the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government (FG) against additional borrowing.

Naija News reports that the DMO gave the warning on Thursday following an analysis of the nation’s debt profile in 2022.

The DMO advised the federal government to focus on increasing revenue generation, stressing that 73.5% of this year’s revenue will be used to service debt.

It asserted that attaining a sustainable Debt Service-to-Revenue ratio will require increasing revenue from N10.49 trillion projected in the 2023 budget to about N15.5 trillion.

The agency added that the government can reduce borrowing through privatization and/or the sale of government assets.

DMO’s analysis revealed that the Total Public Debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to increase to 37.1% in 2023, mainly due to new borrowings, FGN Ways and Means at the CBN, and estimated Promissory Notes issuance.