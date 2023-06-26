Gospel Singer Funke Glorious Reveals Who Yinka Alaseyori Is To Her, Apologises For Theft Allegation

Gospel singer Funke Glorious has tendered a heartfelt apology to her fans and colleague Yinka Alaseyori for accusing the latter of copyright infringement.

The singer on Saturday made the apology in a video reposted on her Facebook page.

Recall, Funke had said earlier in the week said that the song ‘Jesu ti Nazareti’ does not belong to Yinka, adding that the latter stole lyrics from her song.

Yinka released the song ‘Jesu ti Nazareti’ in March.

Funke added that Yinka is not a composer of songs, but a “various gospel artiste” who steals lyrics from others to make her own songs.

However, Funke said in a new video that she was sorry for making the allegation, adding that she has always been a “die-hard fan” of Yinka.

The video was captioned, “I FUNKE GLORIOUS Acknowledge that I was overwhelmed by my emotions hence I uttered words that were handed over to me in a good light and for this act of mine, I’m deeply sorry!

“Minister Adeyinka Alaseyori is like a sister to me, I have always been supportive and a die-hard fan before the misunderstanding surfaced.

“I do not wish for her fall, neither am I envious of her. LET PEACE REIGN.”