Toyin Abraham Discloses Why Her Movie ‘Ijakumo’ Is Getting Bad Reviews

Nollywood actress cum director, Toyin Abraham, has blamed political opposition for the bad reviews her movie, ‘Ijakumo’, is receiving on social media after it premiered on Netflix.

Naija News reports that Ijakumo follows the story of a spiritualist, Asabi, who seeks vengeance against a former lover turned pastor.

Toyin, who played the role of Asabi employs the help of a stripper to lure the pastor (Kunle Remi) to his doom.

Since the movie premiered on Netflix last week, some movie enthusiasts on social media have applauded the stunning performances of the actors/actresses while others claimed the movie was flawed for its weak storyline.

Responding to the negative comments, Toyin in a post via Twitter claimed that those criticizing and rubbishing the movie are those against her choice of presidential candidate during the last election.

She further shut critics saying that ‘Ijakumo’ was accepted in cinemas across Nigeria and the United States of America.

She wrote: “You all went to create WhatsApp group because of Ijakumo, the born-again stripper, please continue.

“Maybe today I will kuku break the table. You all will tell the world why choosing my own candidate is a crime and yours isn’t. Loni yi mo mura yin wa (today I’m prepared for you).

“You all think you have monopoly to talk sh*t; I’m here today for those people in that WhatsApp group. Ijakumo the born-again stripper was accepted in USA and Odeon cinemas and was showing same time Nigerian cinemas were showing it, I might keep mute for other things, but when it comes to my work, I will speak out”

Abrahams later apologized for her outburst and asked critics to share their opinions about the movie with love.

She added, “And to everyone who genuinely loves and appreciates my work and feels bad about anything tweeted, please always remember I’m human and I love you all”