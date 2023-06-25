‘My Family Didn’t Support Me’ – Ini Edo Open Up On Journey Into Nollywood

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has opened up on her journey into the movie industry.

Naija News reports that the thespian during a recent interview with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo, revealed her childhood dream was to be a lawyer or a newscaster.

According to Ini, the late Nigerian broadcaster, Tokunbo Ajayi, was her role model and she loves to watch her news.

However, destiny took her to acting but her family didn’t support her decision to become an actress.

She added that Nigerian movie director, Ikenna Igwe was the one who came to her house to convince her parents to let her feature in films.

She said, “I wanted to be a lawyer or newscaster. My role model was the late Tokunbo Ajayi. I always loved to watch her news. That is actually who I wanted to be like. I never really thought that I was going to be an actor.

“I have always been in the arts in school, church, you know. But then I went to do a Theater Art diploma when I was waiting for my JAMB to go do Law.

“Then I started doing stage acting. The opportunity to go to the film came, and I just became an actor. It was destiny, although my family initially didn’t support my decision to become an actress.