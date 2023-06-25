Adesua: Banky W’s Cheating Scandal With Ex-Signee, Niyola Is Not True

The report about Nigerian singer cum politician, Banky W and his former signee, Niyola has been confirmed to be false.

Naija News reports that on Saturday, June 24, reports made the rounds online that Banky W allegedly cheated on his wife, Adesua Etomi.

According to the Instagram blogger who broke the news, Banky W impregnated his side chic and asked her to abort the pregnancy but she refused, especially as she has previously aborted two pregnancies for him.

The blog further alleged that the singer was previously having an affair with the side chic before he got married to Adesua Etomi and continued after.

The report made trends on Twitter with many netizens expressing shock over the report especially as the couple often share their lovey-dovey moments online.

Some fans also prayed that the allegations turns out to be false.

Amidst the social media trend, Banky W took to his Instagram page to invite his fans and followers to a church program that deals with overcoming pornography.

He wrote: “Don’t miss church tomorrow. It is Series Finale. Glad to be wrapping up ‘The Road to Freedom’ series with @bankywellington this Sunday. Chains of Pornography will be broken by the word. Invite someone as you come. Jesus is Lord”

Naija News contacted a source close to the couple’s family and he confirmed that the report is false, stressing that such reports have been lingering since last year.

The source said, “It’s not true. Such rumour have been making the rounds on the internet since last year”