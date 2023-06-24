Tinubu Devises Strategy To Select Experts, Reward Loyalists

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu has devised a two-fold strategy aimed at satisfying the political groups that supported his journey to the presidency, while simultaneously propelling Nigeria into a new phase of growth.

Widely acclaimed as the architect of modern Lagos, Tinubu is determined to solidify his place in history by steering Nigeria towards a fresh era of progress, leveraging the expertise of the nation’s finest minds.

A respected figure in Nigerian politics, Tinubu has developed a dual approach that entails giving to politicians and giving to develop what is required, as an anonymous source from the presidency that spoke with Vanguard divulged.

Tinubu is known for his astute judgment in selecting competent individuals and plans to draw upon Nigerians both domestically and abroad to drive his vision.

Simultaneously, he intends to appease his political base by assigning them roles that do not detract from the main goals of governance.

“The president will satisfy the political base and I can assure you they will be happy, but the key facilitators of governance and development will be some key advisers who the president will keep close to him to drive his key developmental goals. It is a twin strategy that will leave everyone happy,” the source elaborated.

This desire to meet the needs of his political base reportedly influenced the president’s decision to dissolve the boards of government parastatals and agencies before his trip to Paris, France.

This action is predicted to create roughly 2,000 job vacancies that will immediately fulfil the demands of his political supporters, despite the potential consolidation of some agencies.

There are also suggestions of pressure on the president to replace ambassadors appointed by the previous administration led by Muhammadu Buhari.

Several diplomats have allegedly begun lobbying to keep their positions until next year.

However, the new administration is contemplating assigning trusted allies to key diplomatic posts in strategic locations like Paris, London, and Washington D.C.

Meanwhile, vigorous lobbying for board positions and ministerial appointments is ongoing across several states, with various interest groups advocating for loyalty to Tinubu as a significant factor.