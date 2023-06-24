‘Someone Who Should Be In Rehab Home’ – Nollywood Actress Knocks Blessing CEO Over Remark On Side Chick

Nollywood actress, Uchenna Nnanna, has slammed relationship expert, Blessing CEO, over recent remarks about side chicks sustaining marriages.

Naija News reported that the controversial relationship counselor in a video that made rounds online asserted that side chicks are essential to the stability of many marriages.

The social media diva argued that men are adventurous in nature and their wives cannot be available always.

She explained that sometimes when a woman is pregnant she becomes unavailable emotionally and that is when the side chick steps in.

According to her, “Without side chicks, a lot of marriages will be broken today. That is one reality that we would face because a lot of these married women cannot satisfy their husbands. It might not even be sexually.

“Men are adventurous by nature. Sometimes when a woman is pregnant, a lot of things are happening to her: she is not in the mood, she’s busy.

“And the man is out there. The side chick does the work. If there’s no side chick to play that role, men will walk away [from marriage].”

However, Uchenna, who seemed displeased with the statement said the media should be blamed for interviewing someone who should be in the rehabilitation center.

She wrote in a blog post: “I blame the media for interviewing someone, who should be in a rehab home. Common sense is not common.”