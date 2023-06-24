‘Military Not Responsible For 99% Of Crude Oil Theft’ – Tonye Cole Disagrees With Asari Dokubo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Rivers state, Tonye Cole has said the military is not responsible for 99 percent of the crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

Recall that former militant leader, Asari Dokubo had claimed that the Nigerian military is at the centre of 99 percent of oil theft incidents recorded in the Niger Delta.

Reacting to Dokubo’s claims during an interview with Vanguard, said the military was complicit in crude oil theft but not as much as the former militant leader said.

The APC chieftain added that there was nothing new in what Dokubo said about the oil theft in the region.

He said, “But 99 per cent military involvement is way too much. I do not think the military is upset with Dokubo-Asari for accusing them of involvement.

“Those at the helm of security cannot deny there are bad eggs among them, who aid oil theft, but to say 99 per cent means he (Asari) assumed that almost all the oil theft happening is being done solely by the military.”

The National President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Yerima Shettima has said that the claims made by Asari Dokubo concerning illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region are not far from the truth.

Reacting to Dokubo’s claims during an interview with Vanguard, Shettima insisted that the allegations against the Nigerian military did not begin with the agitator.

He noted that the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike also stated that some security personnels are involved in oil bunkering and pipeline vandalisation.

Shettima opined that he believes Dokubo’s allegations and it is now left for President Bola Tinubu to make a decision concerning the situation