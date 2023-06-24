‘I Went There To Expose Him’ – Omokri Shares Letter American University Gave Him On Tinubu’s Education

A socio-political activist, Reno Omokri, has revealed the letter he got from Chicago State University when he went there to enquire about President Bola Tinubu’s educational status.

Naija News recalls that the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) had on Friday admitted into evidence a transcript from Chicago State University made by South West College in the name of Tinubu, who was identified as a female gender.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his party had tendered the document along with other documents to prove the allegations in their joint petition challenging Tinubu’s win in February 25 presidential election.

However, reacting to allegations against Tinubu, Omokri, who is a staunch supporter of PDP, insisted that Tinubu attended and graduated from the Chicago State University.

He explained that he went to the University in a bid to expose the President, but instead got a confirmation that Tinubu was indeed an alumnus of the institution.

Speaking via Instagram, he wrote, “I worked for Waziri Atiku Abubakar to win. I pray he unseats Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Court. And I am not pursuing any political appointment or job offer from Tinubu.

“However, it is false to assert that Bola Tinubu did not attend Chicago State University. I went there physically. I did a video broadcast from their campus. I met their officials. Tinubu attended and graduated from Chicago State University with honours, and they even have a photo of him in their alumni office as one of their most accomplished alumni.

“Not only did I go there physically to expose Tinubu (only to find out that he attended), I also asked their registry to put what they told me in writing.

“Attached is the letter they gave me. You can also go there physically, as I did, or email or phone them if you doubt this letter given to me.

“The man is no saint. His past cartel links indelibly taint him. But let us be fair, honest and transparent as we oppose him. If we attack Tinubu based on lies, God will just disappoint us further and appoint him greater.”