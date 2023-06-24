Bwala Reacts As Atiku Closes Case Against Tinubu At Presidential Tribunal

The spokesman for the dissolved Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, has reacted to the closure of his principal’s case before the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Atiku and the PDP are challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Atiku’s lead counsel, Chris Uche (SAN), told the court that the decision of his client to close his case was in view of the fact that he had exhausted the days that were allocated to present his case against Tinubu.

The former Vice President and the PDP called a total of 27 witnesses and tendered several documentary exhibits in evidence before the court.

Reacting in a Twitter post on Friday, Bwala said apart from Atiku closing his case, some evidence that proof Atiku won the majority of the lawful votes cast was also tendered before the tribunal.

He said three defining documents, which include Tinubu’s Guinea international passport, his Chicago State University Certificate, and the Certified True Copy of the judgement on the drug trafficking case in Chicago, were tendered and admitted in evidence.

Bwala remarked that the petitioners would be required to bring forth their defense at this stage.

He wrote: “We closed our case today at the election petition court. In addition to the other evidence that led to proof Atiku won the majority of the lawful votes cast, three defining documents were tendered and admitted in evidence today, to witt

1. Guinea international passport

2. Chicago State University certificate of PBAT

3. CTC of the judgement on the drug trafficking case in Chicago

“The Petitioners would be required to bring forth their defense at this stage. Kokoro ton je efo, inu efo lowa.”