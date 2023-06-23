Peter Obi Reacts As Nigerian Lady Emerges Best Graduating Student At China University

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party during the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has reacted to the news of a Nigerian lady, Ifeoma Amuche, emerging as the best-graduating student at South West University in China.

In a congratulatory message via his Twitter page on Friday morning, Obi commended Amuche, saying it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to achieve such academic height.

The former Governor of Anambra State also acknowledged that Amuche had brought honour to Nigeria and established herself on the global state through her remarkable academic performance.

“I congratulate Miss Ifeoma Amuche, a Nigerian student who recently emerged as the Best Graduating Student at South West University, China. It takes immeasurable hard work and dedication to achieve such an academic feat and stand out from the crowd.

“You have, by your outstanding academic results, brought honour to our nation and established yourself on the global stage. As a firm believer in education, I know there are no limits to how far one can go by taking their education seriously.

“Every Nigerian youth will be able to attain their full potential if we make the right investments in education. Your outstanding achievement shows clearly that we must spare no effort in the education of the girl child knowing that excellence is no respecter of gender,” Obi wrote on Twitter.

He urged Amuche to remain hardworking, remain of good character, and focus on building a more productive and impactful life.

“Keep the flag flying,” the Labour Party presidential candidate ended his tweet.