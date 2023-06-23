Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 23rd June, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 23rd June 2023.

The PUNCH: Nigeria’s total public debt may hit N81.64tn this year, according to findings by The PUNCH. The figure was arrived at based on the 2022 Debt Sustainability Analysis Report by Debt Management Office. According to the debt office, the increase in total public debt-to-GDP to 37.1 per cent in 2023 from 23.4 per cent as of September 2022 was due to the inclusion of an estimated N8.8tn 2023 debt, the government’s Ways and Means debt of over N23tn, and an estimated Promissory Notes issuance of N2.87tn in the debt stock.

The Guardian: Chukwudi Onyechefule had invested N1 million in his poultry business early 2022. It was his biggest ‘break’ in poultry farming. With things looking up, the Yenagoa farmer was all set to count millions by Christmas of 2022. By June, his 1,000-bird investment had fully matured. He was sure the god of fortunes had smiled on him. Then it started to rain in the last quarter. It continued nonstop in Bayelsa. After nine days of heavy downpour, it registered it was not just the seasonal rainfall but something more sinister.

This Day: The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the federal government to shelve its plan to increase electricity tariff by 40 per cent July 1, 2023. It said that if nothing is done to halt increases in tariffs and cost of goods and services, life in the country could be truly unbearable.

The Nation: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday began concerted moves to attract foreign investors. He rekindled their confidence in Nigeria’s vast economic potential and opportunities, saying that his administration has removed obstacles to growth. Tinubu spoke in Paris, the capital of France, where he had joined other world leaders for the two-day New Global Financing Pact Summit.

Daily Trust: Vice President Kashim Shettima says Nigeria is committed to eradicating variant poliovirus by the end of the year. This is even as one of the richest people in the world, Bill Gates, reiterated the commitment of his foundation to commit $7 billion to Africa in the next four years.

