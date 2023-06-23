LP Rep, Ogah Speaks On Asking Peter Obi To Dump Court Case Against Tinubu

Member representing Isuikwuato-Umunneochi federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Amobi Ogah (Labour Party), has debunked claims that he urged the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to accept his defeat and withdraw his case against President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking via a press statement made available to Naija News, the lawmaker accused blackmailers of making false allegations in a bid to pitch him against his party and supporters.

The lawmaker subsequently urged members of the public to ignore the reports claiming he made the call during his recent Thanksgiving church service.

Ogah lamented that he was quoted out of context.

The statement read in part:” My attention has been drawn to the misleading publications in some media houses and blogs misquoting me as having admonished Peter Obi and the Labour party to accept defeat as the will of God.

“Given this unwholesome publication, I wish to make it abundantly clear to the public that what I said was that those candidates like APC -Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and others who contested election with me in my federal constituency should accept defeat because my election victory is the will of God. I said that if they didn’t win today, they could win tomorrow.

“I said that the time of election had come and gone. Now it’s time for good governance and delivery of democracy dividends to the people.

“I never mentioned Peter Obi but mischief makers are twisting my statement. How can I be against Peter Obi the presidential candidate of the party that gave me its platform?”